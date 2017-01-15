High level climate champions meet

Update: 5:13PM FIJI'S High Level Climate Champion, Inia Seruiratu attended a briefing and planning meeting in preparation for this year's 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change.
The Minister for
Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management met with the COP 22 Climate Champion,
Minister Hakima El Haite of Morocco together with representatives of UNFCCC
Secretariat.
A
government statement said the meeting of the
Champions focused mainly on organisational and operational issues.
It provided the opportunity for the Champions and the UNFCCC Secretariat
to review the work undertaken in its first year since its establishment in COP
21 and the major role it will continue to play in the future.
On organisational issues the discussion included options needed to
strengthen the work of the Champions, the coordination of activities,
communications and support including roles of Advisory Groups and Friends of
Champions.
The meeting also focused on operational issues for Global Climate
Action. In this regard the Champions proposed a calendar of events and
activities including thematic priorities such as expansion of initiatives for
small island states, in preparation for the May Session in Bonn.
It was agreed that a series of meetings will be held from 20-25 February
in Morocco. The Champions further agreed to urgently meet the Global Green
Climate Fund to help prepare climate investment plans and build partnerships
that could provide economic opportunities.
Mr Seruiratu was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to
Belgium and France Deo Saran.