High level climate champions meet

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 5:13PM FIJI'S High Level Climate Champion, Inia Seruiratu attended a briefing and planning meeting in preparation for this year's 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change.

The Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management  met with the COP 22 Climate Champion, Minister Hakima El Haite of Morocco together with representatives of UNFCCC Secretariat.

 A government statement said the meeting of the Champions focused mainly on organisational and operational issues.

It provided the opportunity for the Champions and the UNFCCC Secretariat to review the work undertaken in its first year since its establishment in COP 21 and the major role it will continue to play in the future.

On organisational issues the discussion included options needed to strengthen the work of the Champions, the coordination of activities, communications and support including roles of Advisory Groups and Friends of Champions. 

The meeting also focused on operational issues for Global Climate Action. In this regard the Champions proposed a calendar of events and activities including thematic priorities such as expansion of initiatives for small island states, in preparation for the May Session in Bonn. 

It was agreed that a series of meetings will be held from 20-25 February in Morocco. The Champions further agreed to urgently meet the Global Green Climate Fund to help prepare climate investment plans and build partnerships that could provide economic opportunities. 

Mr Seruiratu was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to Belgium and France Deo Saran.

 








