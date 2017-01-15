Children receive Vodafone promotion gifts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Olympian gold medalist Jerry Tuwai with one of the children who received a gift from Vodafone Fiji. Picture: Supplied

Update: 4:52PM FIFTY lucky children were recipients of Vodafone Fiji Limited's Christmas make a wish promotion.

The children were yesterday gifted with prizes worth $3000.

Forty children got a package each of Samsung 9.7 inch Tablet, $50 worth of internet every month for a year, $200 worth of Jacks voucher, $200 worth of Tappoo's voucher and $500 worth of Courts Fiji Limited voucher.

While the remaining 10 children each received the item they had wished for along with similar vouchers and packages.

Olympian gold medalist and Fiji 7s player Jerry Tuwai was the chief guest at the ceremony.