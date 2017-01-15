Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Children receive Vodafone promotion gifts

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 4:52PM FIFTY lucky children were recipients of Vodafone Fiji Limited's Christmas make a wish promotion.

The children were yesterday gifted with prizes worth $3000.

Forty children got a package each of Samsung 9.7 inch Tablet, $50 worth of internet every month for a year, $200 worth of Jacks voucher, $200 worth of Tappoo's voucher and $500 worth of Courts Fiji Limited voucher.

While the remaining 10 children each received the item they had wished for along with similar vouchers and packages.

Olympian gold medalist and   Fiji 7s player Jerry Tuwai was the chief guest at the ceremony.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)