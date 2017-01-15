New pilot training school soon for Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM FIJI will soon have a new pilot training school.

This was revealed by Fiji National University, Vice Chancellor, Nigel Healey earlier in the week.

Mr Healey said the project was in its development phase and FNU would collaborate with Fiji Airways, Boeing and the aviation industry to implement it in the country.

"At the moment this project is in the development phase but we have got partners on board to help us commerce it once everything is finalized we will go ahead with the program," Mr Healey said.

It is expected the new pilot school will be developed before the end of the year.