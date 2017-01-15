Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New pilot training school soon for Fiji

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 4:36PM FIJI will soon have a new pilot training school.

This was revealed by Fiji National University, Vice Chancellor, Nigel Healey earlier in the week.

Mr Healey said the project was in its development phase and FNU would collaborate with Fiji Airways, Boeing and the aviation industry to implement it in the country.

"At the moment this project is in the development phase but we have got partners on board to help us commerce it once everything is finalized we will go ahead with the program," Mr Healey said.

It is expected the new pilot school will be developed before the end of the year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)