Taxi drivers raise concerns on fuel price increase

Update: 4:20PM TAXI drivers have voiced their frustrations with the recent increase in fuel prices.
Jiga
Permal 57, who has been in the business for the last 32 years
said the price increase would affect his income and daily expenses.
"I feel the price increase is no
good. The prices should have gone down. Other basic items prices are increasing
as well and this will make life more difficult for families," Mr Permal
said.
This really means that I will make
less profit as now I have to pay more per litre of fuel,? he said.
Another taxi driver Mika Temo said he
failed to understand why prices had been increased all of a sudden.
"I have been following the
international oil and gas prices and I believe the price change at
international level should not have brought the increases in Fiji prices,"
Mr Temo said.
"Prices they announced all of a
sudden and we didn't expect these changes since the cost of living is also
high," he said.