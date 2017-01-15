Fiji Time: 4:22 AM on Monday 16 January

Taxi drivers raise concerns on fuel price increase

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 4:20PM TAXI drivers have voiced their frustrations with the recent increase in fuel prices.

Jiga Permal 57, who has been in the business for the last 32 years said the price increase would affect his income and daily expenses.

"I feel the price increase is no good. The prices should have gone down. Other basic items prices are increasing as well and this will make life more difficult for families," Mr Permal said.

This really means that I will make less profit as now I have to pay more per litre of fuel,? he said.

Another taxi driver Mika Temo said he failed to understand why prices had been increased all of a sudden.

"I have been following the international oil and gas prices and I believe the price change at international level should not have brought the increases in Fiji prices," Mr Temo said.

"Prices they announced all of a sudden and we didn't expect these changes since the cost of living is also high," he said.








