Force farewell comrade

Update: 4:05PM COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be focusing on the health of his officers as he felt many were losing their lives at a very young age.
"The health
and well-being of my officers is an area of concern for me because I am losing
them at a young age when they are deemed the most productive," Brig-Gen Qiliho.
Brig-Gen
Qiliho and senior officers of the Fiji Police Force farewelled a fellow comrade
in Nadi yesterday.
This was the first
death within the Fiji Police Force family for 2017.
Police
constable Tevita Tukana who served at the Totogo Police Station before he was
called to eternal rest on January 4,
2017 following a short illness was laid to rest at his home in Yavuna village
in Nawaka, Nadi.
Described as
a loyal officer who was friendly and enjoyable to work with, the 43-year-old?s
commitment to his work despite facing some health issues was praised by his
comrades everywhere he served.
PC Tukana is
survived by his wife Adi Litiana Tukana and their five children.