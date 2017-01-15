Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Force farewell comrade

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 4:05PM COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be focusing on the health of his officers as he felt many were losing their lives at a very young age.

"The health and well-being of my officers is an area of concern for me because I am losing them at a young age when they are deemed the most productive," Brig-Gen Qiliho. 

Brig-Gen Qiliho and senior officers of the Fiji Police Force farewelled a fellow comrade in Nadi yesterday.

This was the first death within the Fiji Police Force family for 2017.

Police constable Tevita Tukana who served at the Totogo Police Station before he was called to eternal rest on  January 4, 2017 following a short illness was laid to rest at his home in Yavuna village in Nawaka, Nadi.

 

Described as a loyal officer who was friendly and enjoyable to work with, the 43-year-old?s commitment to his work despite facing some health issues was praised by his comrades everywhere he served.

PC Tukana is survived by his wife Adi Litiana Tukana and their five children.

 

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)