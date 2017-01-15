Force farewell comrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho presents the Fiji flag to Adi Litiana Tukana the wife of the late PC Tevita Tukana. Picture: Supplied

Update: 4:05PM COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be focusing on the health of his officers as he felt many were losing their lives at a very young age.

"The health and well-being of my officers is an area of concern for me because I am losing them at a young age when they are deemed the most productive," Brig-Gen Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho and senior officers of the Fiji Police Force farewelled a fellow comrade in Nadi yesterday.

This was the first death within the Fiji Police Force family for 2017.

Police constable Tevita Tukana who served at the Totogo Police Station before he was called to eternal rest on January 4, 2017 following a short illness was laid to rest at his home in Yavuna village in Nawaka, Nadi.

Described as a loyal officer who was friendly and enjoyable to work with, the 43-year-old?s commitment to his work despite facing some health issues was praised by his comrades everywhere he served.

PC Tukana is survived by his wife Adi Litiana Tukana and their five children.