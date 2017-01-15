QVS opening delayed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Queen Victoria School will be opened on Monday, January 30, 2017.Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:41PM MINOR structural changes to Queen Victoria School have forced the school to be closed for two more weeks.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy confirmed this in a statement informing students, parents and the various stakeholders that classes at QVS will not resume from tomorrow as planned.

"Although the delay is unfortunate, we must at all times ensure that our children do not have to compromise their safety and well-being at any cost," Dr Reddy said.

"After TC Winston, the school has again taken shape but we need to make sure that we have the best facilities ready for our children when they come back to QVS," he said.

He has urged all the parents and children to be patient as they are looking into the minor structural amendments.

"I thank the parents and the children for teaming up with us in this re-building process and assure that we will deliver the best services to the children once the school re-opens."

Students are advised that they can go to QVS for enrolments/admission on January 26 - 27, 2017. The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, January 26, 2017: Enrolment for Year 9 and 10; and