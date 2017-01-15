Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fijian students congratulated

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 3:13PM MINISTER for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy has congratulated students around the country for the academic achievements received last year.

In a statement today Dr Reddy said "I take this opportunity to congratulate all students who have moved onto higher education or training or employment aspirations and wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

"I also acknowledge the current students who will be returning to pursue their education, particularly thanking all those who will enter ECE, Primary and Secondary schools for the first time," Dr Reddy said.

He also commended parents and guardians for engaging themselves in the educational process.

"More so, I thank all teachers and stakeholders for working hard and serving the children with the best of their abilities. I also thank all those teachers who retired during the course of last year."








