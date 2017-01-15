Fijian students congratulated

Update: 3:13PM MINISTER for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy has congratulated students around the country for the academic achievements received last year.
In a statement today Dr Reddy said "I take this opportunity
to congratulate all students who have moved onto higher education or training
or employment aspirations and wish you all the best in your future endeavors."
"I also acknowledge the current students who will be
returning to pursue their education, particularly thanking all those who will
enter ECE, Primary and Secondary schools for the first time," Dr Reddy said.
He also commended parents and guardians for engaging
themselves in the educational process.
"More so, I thank all teachers and stakeholders
for working hard and serving the children with the best of their abilities. I
also thank all those teachers who retired during the course of last year."