Update: 3:02PM THE Minister of Fisheries will continue to monitor illegal usage of the Under Water Apparatus.

Minister responsible Semi Koroilavesau has warned that his team would not tolerate the illegal use of Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA).

"So far there have been no reports of the illegal usage of UBA," he said.

"But we will not be complacent and continue to monitor the situation."