Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry to work closely with school managers

Litia Cava
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Update: 2:17PM EDUCATION Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says that the ministry will work closely with school managers this year to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education.

In his welcoming message for education stakeholders and students released today, Dr Reddy said that through the already established Fiji Council of School Managers, there will be constant interaction between the School Managers and the Ministry to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education

"The first day or week of school is extremely vital for all children.

"We want all stakeholders to be prepared to render all support and guidance to our children so that their start is positive and full of confidence," Dr Reddy said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)