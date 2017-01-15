Ministry to work closely with school managers

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:17PM EDUCATION Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says that the ministry will work closely with school managers this year to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education.

In his welcoming message for education stakeholders and students released today, Dr Reddy said that through the already established Fiji Council of School Managers, there will be constant interaction between the School Managers and the Ministry to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education

"The first day or week of school is extremely vital for all children.

"We want all stakeholders to be prepared to render all support and guidance to our children so that their start is positive and full of confidence," Dr Reddy said.