Support Baber : Serevi

Update: 2:08PM THE King of Sevens, Waisale Serevi has called on rugby fans in the country to give the new coach, Gareth Baber time to work with his philosophy of coaching for the Fiji 7s team.
Understanding
the crazy rugby fans of Fiji 7s rugby, Serevi said it was too early now to
point fingers at the team or the coach as there was also still chance to retain
the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.
He said the
best thing Fijians could do was to continue to support the team and Coach
Baber.
Serevi is
in the country where he received his Lifetime achievement award from Fiji Rugby
Union.