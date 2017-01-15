Support Baber : Serevi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisale Serevi with Assistant Minister for Sports Iliesa Delana at the Fiji Rugby Union awards night at the Novotel Suva, Lami Bay last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:08PM THE King of Sevens, Waisale Serevi has called on rugby fans in the country to give the new coach, Gareth Baber time to work with his philosophy of coaching for the Fiji 7s team.

Understanding the crazy rugby fans of Fiji 7s rugby, Serevi said it was too early now to point fingers at the team or the coach as there was also still chance to retain the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.

He said the best thing Fijians could do was to continue to support the team and Coach Baber.

Serevi is in the country where he received his Lifetime achievement award from Fiji Rugby Union.