Women have a central role to play : Dr Luveni

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:57PM TO become leaders in politics, Government, business, community and development work, women are required to work twice as hard as men.

This was the sentiment shared by Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni during the 2017 Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum Women Parliamentarians Meeting in Natadola, Sigatoka, today.

�Women have a central role to play in efforts to achieve sustainable development and we must be given the opportunity to do this at the leadership level to make it happen,� Dr Luveni said.

She said they were hoping to make the women�s meeting a permanent fixture during future APPF meetings.

The meeting was co-chaired by Fiji and Indonesia.