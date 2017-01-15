Women have a central role to play : Dr Luveni

Update: 1:57PM TO become leaders in politics, Government, business, community and development work, women are required to work twice as hard as men.
This was the sentiment shared by
Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni during the 2017 Asia Pacific Parliamentary
Forum Women Parliamentarians Meeting in Natadola, Sigatoka, today.
�Women have a central role to play
in efforts to achieve sustainable development and we must be given the
opportunity to do this at the leadership level to make it happen,� Dr Luveni
said.
She said they were hoping to make
the women�s meeting a permanent fixture during future APPF meetings.
The meeting was co-chaired by Fiji
and Indonesia.