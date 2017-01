/ Front page / News

Update: 1:53PM EMPLOYMENT Minister,Jone Usamate aims to increase the number of Fijian seasonal workers to Australia and New Zealand this year.

"We need to make sure we provide the recruited workers the right information so that before they go, they know exactly what they are going to face there so that nothing comes as a surprise," Mr Usamate said.

He said to date 320 Fijians are in Australia and New Zealand under the seasonal workers scheme.