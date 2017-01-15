Emergency operations centres to be equipped

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:41PM COMMISSIONER Western Manasa Tagicakibau says they are in the process of equipping the emergency operations centres across the western division in preparation of major disasters.

He said this would enable them to respond to the plight of the general public more effectively.

"I have worked on the divisional emergency operations centre in Lautoka and we?ve brought it up to some standard," he said.

He said his personnel were also working to include disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation in the development planning processes the team carried out.