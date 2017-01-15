Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members and Speaker of the Fijian Parliament during a break at the 25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum at Intercontinental Resort and Spa in Natadola today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:19PM DELEGATES from 21 countries have gathered in Sigatoka for the start of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum today.

The forum began this morning through the 2017 Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum Women Parliamentarians Meeting, which was co-chaired by Fiji and Indonesia.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said two of the most integral issues surrounding women were gender equality and empowerment.

"Parliamentary oversight processes provide an opportunity to ensure that Governments maintain commitments to gender equality," she said.

She said many parliaments were now taking a holistic approach by establishing dedicated mechanisms and systematic processes across policy areas to maintain gender equality advancement.

The meeting ends on Thursday.