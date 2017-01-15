Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum begins

Update: 1:19PM DELEGATES from 21 countries have gathered in Sigatoka for the start of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum today.
The forum began this morning through
the 2017 Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum Women Parliamentarians Meeting, which
was co-chaired by Fiji and Indonesia.
Speaking at the opening of the
meeting, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said two of the most integral
issues surrounding women were gender equality and empowerment.
"Parliamentary oversight processes
provide an opportunity to ensure that Governments maintain commitments to
gender equality," she said.
She said many parliaments were now
taking a holistic approach by establishing dedicated mechanisms and systematic
processes across policy areas to maintain gender equality advancement.
The meeting ends on Thursday.