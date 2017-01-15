Education stakeholders welcomed

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:56PM TEACHERS have been encouraged to begin the 2017 academic year enthusiastically.

In statement today the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy welcomed all the stakeholders of Education to the new academic year.

Dr Reddy has also asked that all classrooms and other services are ready for the children and assist the children to smoothly transit from their holidays to school life.

�Make them feel comfortable and happy, fully supporting the needs of the new students, without compromising the different demands of the returning students,� Dr Reddy said.

�Be prepared and set the tone on the first day. Assist students to set targets, both short term and long term and relay your expectations clearly from the start,� he said.

He has also encouraged new graduate teachers to familiarize yourselves with the culture, expectations and procedures of the school and organize themselves for the assigned responsibilities.