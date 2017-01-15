Stop it - Social media users warned

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:36PM SOCIAL media users who have been uploading and sharing pictures of a drowning victim should stop this immediately.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the actions of now what seems to be more than hundreds of people sharing the post is truly disappointing to say the least especially as it is disrespectful to the victim and his family.

"Those who are sharing and uploading photos of a child who is alleged to have drowned while swimming yesterday must stop," Ms Naisoro said.

"The way some social media users have lost any sense of empathy and compassion for others is astounding," she said.