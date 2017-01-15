Monitor children, parents urged

Update: 12:23PM CHILDREN are to be monitored at all times.
This call
from Police comes after a five-year-old boy is being admitted at the Lautoka
Hospital after being involved in an accident.
Police
spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the boy was bumped by a vehicle driven by a
49-year-old while driving along Tukani Street, Lautoka.
"It is
alleged the victim suddenly ran across the road and was hit by the vehicle.
"The boy
is currently admitted in stable condition at the Children's ward at
Lautoka hospital," Ms Naisoro said.
"The
driver has been questions and released as investigations continue, however we
are again pleading with parents and guardians to ensure their children's safety
is looked after at all times," she said.