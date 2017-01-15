Monitor children, parents urged

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:23PM CHILDREN are to be monitored at all times.

This call from Police comes after a five-year-old boy is being admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after being involved in an accident.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the boy was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old while driving along Tukani Street, Lautoka.

"It is alleged the victim suddenly ran across the road and was hit by the vehicle.

"The boy is currently admitted in stable condition at the Children's ward at Lautoka hospital," Ms Naisoro said.

"The driver has been questions and released as investigations continue, however we are again pleading with parents and guardians to ensure their children's safety is looked after at all times," she said.