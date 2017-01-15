Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

PS urges farmers to do their part

Shayal Devi
Sunday, January 15, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers have been urged to do their part and harvest cane on time during the 2017 crushing season.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan toured areas in the cane belt of the Western Division yesterday and said he had noted areas where standover cane was still evident.

He said Government had been doing its part by providing grants and subsidies on fertiliser.

However, there were instances where grants were abused and the required volume of cane was left unproduced.

"This requires us all to work together and work hard," he said. "We are working to bring the cost to growers down and we encourage farmers to come to the ministry if they face any problems," Mr Karan said.








