Company delivers supplies for victims

Shayal Devi
Sunday, January 15, 2017

DAYALS Sawmillers say they have begun distributing supplies to clients under the second phase of the Help for Homes initiative.

During a three-day event drive in Rakiraki this week, the company processed applications from people residing in areas badly affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Company sales manager John Narayan said they were conducting straight business and selling at a good price.

"What we do is we take all the quotations with the receipts to our head office and from there they invoice this and we supply materials village by village," he said.

"We have finished distributing all our products in Wainibuka and in the last phase, we were the first ones to finish the delivery of products.

"In the second phase, we have completed up to Wainibuka and now we are doing Korovou and then after that we will go to Naitasiri."

Mr Narayan said they would start delivering products to Ra once they were finished in these areas.

"We have to look after the customers, wherever the customer is, we have to go there and do our deliveries on time.

"My staff is working round-the-clock so every day our products are shipped out and we want to finish delivering whatever we have promised."








