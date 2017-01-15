Home help round 2

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chandra Wati, left, with husband Jinendra Sharma apply for the Help for Homes initiative card in Rakiraki. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MOTHER-OF-FIVE Jojiana Vuli was one of the thousands displaced from her home after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston damaged most of her property last year.

And on Friday, Ms Vuli and her fellow villagers from Nawairuku in Nalawa, Ra, were among the hundreds of people who gathered at the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation office in Rakiraki to sign up for the second phase of the Help for Homes initiative.

People at Nawairuku, which is home to about 300 people, have begun to rebuild through government assistance.

Ms Vuli said she was applying for the $7000 assistance.

"I didn't apply for the first round but I am applying for the second phase of assistance," the 46-year-old said.

"I think this is a very good opportunity for us and it will allow us to rebuild faster."

Nasukamai Village headman Paula Kula said they already had some materials delivered to the village.

"We have about 400 people in the village and a majority of our homes were destroyed," he said.

The three-day Help for Homes drive in Ra ended on Friday.