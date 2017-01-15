Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Home help round 2

Shayal Devi
Sunday, January 15, 2017

MOTHER-OF-FIVE Jojiana Vuli was one of the thousands displaced from her home after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston damaged most of her property last year.

And on Friday, Ms Vuli and her fellow villagers from Nawairuku in Nalawa, Ra, were among the hundreds of people who gathered at the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation office in Rakiraki to sign up for the second phase of the Help for Homes initiative.

People at Nawairuku, which is home to about 300 people, have begun to rebuild through government assistance.

Ms Vuli said she was applying for the $7000 assistance.

"I didn't apply for the first round but I am applying for the second phase of assistance," the 46-year-old said.

"I think this is a very good opportunity for us and it will allow us to rebuild faster."

Nasukamai Village headman Paula Kula said they already had some materials delivered to the village.

"We have about 400 people in the village and a majority of our homes were destroyed," he said.

The three-day Help for Homes drive in Ra ended on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)