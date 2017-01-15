Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, January 15, 2017

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the discovery of contraband items at the Fiji Corrections Service's Lautoka Remand Centre on Wednesday.

Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said the items were found after a snap search.

He said police were now working with officials from the Fiji Corrections Service regarding the seizure of items that were found at the facility.

"A team of officers from the Lautoka Police Station have been tasked to look into the issue whereby a snap check conducted by FCS officials found substances believed to be marijuana as well as other contraband items," he said.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the items had been sent for analysis. She said they were still awaiting the results from their analysts.








