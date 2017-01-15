Student drowns

/ Front page / News

A MOTHER'S dream to one day see her eldest son become a pilot has been shattered.

Koini Marama's son Tevita Siga, 12, drowned after diving into the Waikalou River at Kalabu on Friday afternoon.

His body was retrieved by policemen and his father around 10.30am yesterday.

Tevita, a Year 6 student of St John Bosco Primary School was supposed to start the new school year on Tuesday.

Mrs Marama said Tevita had always told them he wanted to be a pilot when he grew up and they always encouraged him to work towards it.

She said it was unfortunate unforese­en circumstances had claimed her son's life. Tevita's father and namesake shared similar sentiments when asked about his loss.

The father of four was in tears at his Tovata settlement home yesterday.

"I was at work and I didn't know until I reached home when my wife advised me that he had not come home yet. Then we started looking for him when one of his friends told us he was last seen swimming in the river," he said.

"We still cannot believe and never dreamt that this would happen to our family and our son," Mr Siga said.

"Siga's loss has really affected us a lot and hurts us too much too because he is our eldest child and even we are still trying to come to terms with it. We then started looking for his body since 1am this morning (yesterday) and after searching with the help of the policemen we found his body.

"He was very obedient and caring and always helped us around in the house. We will miss him very much."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has issued a stern warning to parents to ensure their children are under supervision at all times.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man is the latest victim on our roads after being involved in a hit and run case at the Makoi traffic light yesterday morning.

Ms Naisoro confirmed the victim was a street dweller and two vehicles were involved in the accident.

"At the moment we can only confirm that a private car and a taxi were involved through an eyewitness," Ms Naisoro said.

She says investigations are continuing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The accident happened between 3-4am yesterday.