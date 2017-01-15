Fiji Time: 4:24 AM on Monday 16 January

Build up OHS bodies

Litia Cava
Sunday, January 15, 2017

THERE is a need to strengthen the Occupational Health and Safety assessment (OHS) committees in workplaces, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

He made these comments following an incident last week where a man who died after falling through the roof of a Waimanu Rd building while carrying out repair works.

Mr Usamate said an OHS team from the Labour Department had been tasked to investigate the incident.

"Our investigations are ongoing for the OHS compliance issue and then we will have to find out who was at fault,"Mr Usamate said.

"In this case if the worker needs to be compensated since he lost his life then we will have to follow it up to make sure that relatives and next of kin get the compensation."

The minister said employers must ensure duty and care for its employees.

"Employers have the duty to make sure that their workers work in an environment that is safe at the same time workers have their own and so if all take care of our responsibilities to make sure that we create an environment where people can work and be safe,"Mr Usamate said.

"We need to be proactive."








