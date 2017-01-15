Annual effort, volunteers clean up town

/ Front page / News

VOLUNTEERS of the Fiji Red Cross Society were out in Labasa Town early yesterday morning, getting rid of rubbish.

About 25 volunteers and their families joined the first clean-up program planned for this year.

The group's president, Mili Davelevu, said the clean-up program would be done every month.

"This is our first clean-up program this year and we will continue to have it once a month until the end of the year," she said.

"We have other community activities organised and training as well for our volunteers, so it looks like a very good year for us.

"This morning (yesterday) we picked up rubbish around town, especially along the backstreets because it was dirty with lots of rubbish."

Ms Davelevu has urged members of the community in Labasa to dispose rubbish in its proper place.

"This is very important because we had to pick up quite a lot of bags of rubbish from the backstreets in town," she said.

"It's OK for us as we cleaned up but it shows the attitude of the people here and I hope they learn to look after the town and keep it clean.

"Rubbish bins have been provided and we should make use of it," Ms Davelevu said.

The volunteers, she added are organising a blood drive next week.

"This is part of our community program as we would like to help those in need and the blood drive will involve volunteers who will donate for the sick.

"We also have a natural disaster shelter training program and we will also have this done with community members."