End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni

+ Enlarge this image The traditional ceremony known as the vakataraisulu was performed on Bau yesterday for the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE chiefly island of Bau was a sea of colours as the vanua marked the end of the traditional mourning period for the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi.

The final rites of vakataraisulu were performed at the island yesterday.

Ratu Joni's wife, Adi Lusiana Tuivanuavou, also removed the black attire she had been wearing over the 100 nights.

This symbolised the end of her mourning period during the traditional protocol of the vakataraisulu.

Adi Lusiana was accompanied by Adi Kakua Mara,the daughter of the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, who then presented their vakataraisulu to the Tui Kaba clan, the chiefly households of Mataiwelagi and Naisogolaca

Ratu Joni's traditional herald Turaga na Masau Ratu Kinijoji Toganivalu said the taboo on the fishing grounds in the vanua of Bau was lifted on Thursday while the end of the period of mourning was completed through the traditional protocol yesterday.

"The magiti and the presentation of the iyau vakavanua and vakataraisulu were performed to mark the significance of the day," he said.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kinijoji also confirmed the installation of the next Roko Tui Bau would be done soon as possible because the position could not be left vacant for long.

Ratu Kinijoji stated that Ratu Joni's designated successor, Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua, had also agreed to take up the position as the new Roko Tui Bau.

"We are only left to talk about the time as to which the traditional ceremony of the installation of the Roko Tui Bau would take place," he said.

"It is very important for the position to be filled as a lot of vanua are looked after by the Roko Tui Bau."

Ratu Joni was laid to rest at the sautabu on Bau in October last year.