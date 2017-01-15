Fiji Time: 4:24 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni

Litia Cava
Sunday, January 15, 2017

THE chiefly island of Bau was a sea of colours as the vanua marked the end of the traditional mourning period for the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi.

The final rites of vakataraisulu were performed at the island yesterday.

Ratu Joni's wife, Adi Lusiana Tuivanuavou, also removed the black attire she had been wearing over the 100 nights.

This symbolised the end of her mourning period during the traditional protocol of the vakataraisulu.

Adi Lusiana was accompanied by Adi Kakua Mara,the daughter of the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, who then presented their vakataraisulu to the Tui Kaba clan, the chiefly households of Mataiwelagi and Naisogolaca

Ratu Joni's traditional herald Turaga na Masau Ratu Kinijoji Toganivalu said the taboo on the fishing grounds in the vanua of Bau was lifted on Thursday while the end of the period of mourning was completed through the traditional protocol yesterday.

"The magiti and the presentation of the iyau vakavanua and vakataraisulu were performed to mark the significance of the day," he said.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kinijoji also confirmed the installation of the next Roko Tui Bau would be done soon as possible because the position could not be left vacant for long.

Ratu Kinijoji stated that Ratu Joni's designated successor, Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua, had also agreed to take up the position as the new Roko Tui Bau.

"We are only left to talk about the time as to which the traditional ceremony of the installation of the Roko Tui Bau would take place," he said.

"It is very important for the position to be filled as a lot of vanua are looked after by the Roko Tui Bau."

Ratu Joni was laid to rest at the sautabu on Bau in October last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)