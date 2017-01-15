Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Slight changes to fuel prices

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, January 15, 2017

FUEL and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have increased for the first quarter of 2017 after the latest review of prices conducted by the Fiji Commerce Commission.

Motor spirit and premix recorded the highest fuel price increase, up by 11 cents per litre while 12kg and 4kg LPG cylinders will set consumers back an extra $3.38 and $1.27 respectively.

The new prices were announced by Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya and are effective from today.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mr Koya said the increase in price of fuel was because of declining inventory levels, higher demands for refined petroleum for the quarter and the strengthening of the US dollar.

He explained that LPG prices had increased because of an increase in published prices, strengthening of the US dollar against the Fiji dollar and international freight rates remaining constant.

"These price changes in fuel and LPG are obviously beyond our control given that Fiji is a price taker in the world market," Mr Koya said.

But while fuel prices have increased in the first quarter of 2017, Mr Koya said compared with the same period last year, prices were still lower.

"If you compare it to the same period last year, we show some considerable savings like motor spirits, is about 7c in 2017 it's $1.83 in 2016 it was $1.90 so we have some savings considerably since last year."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)