NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare

THE National Federation Party has decided that increased allowances paid to their Parliament members this year will be used for charitable,welfare and relief purposes and not pocketed.

NFP parliamentarians Professor Biman Prasad and Prem Singh were the only two parliamentarians to vote against increased allowances for parliamentarians in the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree 2014 and had said they would not accept the increased allowances.

The pair had further asked to be paid allowances at the previous lower rate.

However, this request was denied by Parliament Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua who explained this would be a breach of the decree.

But yesterday the NFP pair requested Mrs Namosimalua to provide them with a breakdown of emoluments under the old rate with the excess sum to be donated.

"We will uplift our emoluments, for whatever it is applicable, approved by parliamentary majority vote on 29th September 2016 only if Parliament, together with the new rate of emoluments, provides us with a breakdown of emoluments that we would have received or paid on the old rate, applicable before 29th September 2016," Professor Prasad and Mr Singh said.

"We have decided the excess allowances paid under the new rate from the old rate will be deposited into the NFP Relief and Welfare Account to be used for charitable, welfare and relief purposes."

"We will therefore not personally and financially benefit from the increased emoluments paid to us, in conformity to our principles, the reasons espoused during debate on the Emoluments Motion in Parliament on 29th September 2016 and our vote against the Motion."