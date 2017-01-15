Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, January 15, 2017

THE National Federation Party has decided that increased allowances paid to their Parliament members this year will be used for charitable,welfare and relief purposes and not pocketed.

NFP parliamentarians Professor Biman Prasad and Prem Singh were the only two parliamentarians to vote against increased allowances for parliamentarians in the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree 2014 and had said they would not accept the increased allowances.

The pair had further asked to be paid allowances at the previous lower rate.

However, this request was denied by Parliament Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua who explained this would be a breach of the decree.

But yesterday the NFP pair requested Mrs Namosimalua to provide them with a breakdown of emoluments under the old rate with the excess sum to be donated.

"We will uplift our emoluments, for whatever it is applicable, approved by parliamentary majority vote on 29th September 2016 only if Parliament, together with the new rate of emoluments, provides us with a breakdown of emoluments that we would have received or paid on the old rate, applicable before 29th September 2016," Professor Prasad and Mr Singh said.

"We have decided the excess allowances paid under the new rate from the old rate will be deposited into the NFP Relief and Welfare Account to be used for charitable, welfare and relief purposes."

"We will therefore not personally and financially benefit from the increased emoluments paid to us, in conformity to our principles, the reasons espoused during debate on the Emoluments Motion in Parliament on 29th September 2016 and our vote against the Motion."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
  2. QVS opening delayed
  3. End of mourning for the late Ratu Joni
  4. In tents
  5. Student drowns
  6. Fiji rugby to honour players
  7. Shape up, industry stakeholders told
  8. NFP MPs pay rise for charity, welfare
  9. Rail use on the table
  10. Rent freeze breach cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  3. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  9. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  10. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)