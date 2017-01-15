Fiji Time: 4:23 AM on Monday 16 January

Rent freeze breach cases

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, January 15, 2017

THE Fiji Commerce Commission says the two most common defence they find for breaches of the rent freeze are either pleas of ignorance from landlords or blaming caretakers and agents of a property for infringements.

Commission CEO Joel Abraham made the comments yesterday, two weeks after the rent freeze was extended until the end of this year.

"There are two defences that we find from the landlords who are caught in breach. They either say I did not know or they blame somebody else. They either blame the caretaker or agent who are looking after the property," Mr Abraham said.

"So what we say is 'ignorance of the law is not a defence'. In any case, what we want to do is educate them and not only them we want to educate the tenants as well."

He said the commission conducted inspections in 2016 and continued to do so this year.

"So what we have done in 2016 is we have taken quite a few landlords to court for illegal rent increase, we have taken them to court for non-issuance of receipts and agreements, we've also given fines to landlords and infringement notices," Mr Abraham said.

"Now the approach for the commission is quite facilitative and what we want is to raise awareness on some of these issues."

Mr Abraham said the commission was drafting a Landlords and Tenants Act in the first half of 2017.

"Now this Landlords and Tenants Act will incorporate all issues surrounding residential tenancy for starters, a technical working group has been set up and the commission is working on it and the commission will soon be publishing dates for the public consultations as well."








