Shape up, industry stakeholders told

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Sugar Yogesh Karan meets farmers after the meeting at Nawaicoba in Nadi, yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

STAKEHOLDERS and institutions in the sugarcane sector have been told to shape up and provide farmers with the support needed to grow the industry.

This was the message from Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

The farmers raised the issue while speaking to Mr Karan in Nawaicoba, Nadi, when he visited the area yesterday.

Nawaicoba and Yako advisory councillor Kuar Singh informed Mr Karan that 72 farmers had placed applications with the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) for renewal of land leases.

Mr Singh said the matter had dragged on over the past few years and farmers were left frustrated while dealing with the TLTB.

"Farmers were informed that the titles office had rejected the applications," Mr Singh said. "We are frustrated because we keep calling the TLTB and they never answer or return our calls."

In response, Mr Karan said the situation was disappointing.

"I want all institutions, including TLTB, to provide all support to farmers," he said. "This incident is not acceptable and should not have happened. Farmers should not have to run after institutions to be assisted."

Also present at the meeting was TLTB acting manager north-west Kolinio Mudunasoko. He informed farmers that TLTB had begun the process of lease renewal two years ago.

"We finished consultations and sent the applications to Suva for the renewal of leases, but it was rejected," he said, adding that he would provide an update to the Sugar Ministry soon.

"We will confer with farmers and stakeholders and, please rest assured, that we are doing our best."

Mr Karan said there was no point looking back and it was in the best interest of the farmers to get all stakeholders together to solve the issue.

His tour was organised to see the assistance needed by farmers in cane belt areas after the recent flooding.