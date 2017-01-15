Rail use on the table

/ Front page / News

ONE of the issues on the agenda at a Fiji Sugar Corporation meeting scheduled for later this month will be the possibility of reverting to the rail system for transporting cane to mills.

The topic of costs associated with cane trucks delivering cane was one of the major issues brought to the fore when Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan visited the Western Division last week. Farmers had expressed mixed reactions to the proposal.

Yaladro, Tavua, farmer Rajendra Raghlu informed Mr Karan that canecutters opted to transport sugar cane via lorries.

"They find it easier to load cane on lorries rather than the rail system," he said.

He said while they had tried to teach the cutters on loading procedures, new labourers coming in each year did not possess the skill.

Mr Karan said Government noted all the concerns of farmers and they would look at reducing the cost to growers in sugarcane farming.

"Rail is a cheaper mode of transportation and we are trying to reduce the costs to growers, otherwise what's the incentive of getting in farming?" he said.

Mr Karan said they would choose a solution that would benefit the industry in the long run.