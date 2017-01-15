/ Front page / News

WHILE Queen Victoria School will be open for classes to start Term One, students will be placed in tents for short periods while renovations continue.

Ministry of Education permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said they had reinforced all laboratories and would progressively renovate and make minor adjustments to classrooms.

He said all classes had been given two tents each.

"We will just be using tents for transitions, students will not sit in temporary shelters for one term or even a week, it's a day's work."

Mr Tiko also added the ministry had distributed tents to all cyclone-affected schools with highest number of tents being distributed in Ba and Tavua.

"The engineers have given us the tempo­rary occupation approval because we will be doing the work of reinforcement of classrooms progressively," he said. "We wo­rk according to the engineer's approval."

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy had confirmed QVS would be open for classes when the new school year starts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there is good news for 42 schools completely destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston as the ministry announced it would provide lunches for students of these schools.

Mr Tiko said the 42 schools would be assisted by the Education and Emergency Unit of the ministry through its School Feeding Program when school started.

"This assistance is only for schools that were fully destroyed during Cyclone Winston. We have categorised them as the R5 schools," Mr Tiko said.

"There has been a delay in the delivery of building materials to families and some families are still in tents, some have no crops.

"We can't stand and see our students starve to death so what we are activating the School Feeding Program."

Mr Tiko said the program was funded by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and was facilitated by the ministry.

"All our education cluster partners are coming in to support us and the ministry is working in quick time to fulfil government initiatives and to also roll out the education cluster assistance coming in from non-government organisations.

"We have spent more than $1 million in this program because the program started last year."

The ministry also confirmed that a number of classes would continue in tents for some students when the new academic year begins on Tuesday.

The ministry was allocated $448.5m in the 2016/2017 National Budget.