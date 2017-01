/ Front page / News

Update: 5:36PM A TEAM from the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment (OHS) unit within the Labour Department is currently conducting investigations into a building along Waimanu Road in Suva.

This after a man fell off the building and died after carrying out repair works on the building this week.

Employment Minister, Jone Usamate said "Our investigations are ongoing for the OHS issues compliance issue and then we will have to find out who was at fault."