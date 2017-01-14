Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 5:16PM THE chiefly island of Bau was a sea of colours today as people from all walks of life marked the end of the mourning period for the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi.

In a traditional ceremony known as the vakataraisulu held at village green, the wife of the former vice-president of Fiji, Adi Lusiana Tuivanuavou removed the black attire she'd worn over the past 100 nights symbolising the end of her mourning.

She was accompanied by Adi Kakua Mara, daughter of the late president of Fiji and Turaga Tui Nayau, Ratu Kamisese Mara.

The day ended with merrymaking and a traditional feast.

Meanwhile the taboo on the traditional fishing ground around Bau waters was lifted on Thursday.

The former vice-president of Fiji was accorded a State funeral and was laid to rest at the Sautabu on Bau Island in October last year.








