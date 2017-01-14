Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau

Update: 5:16PM THE chiefly island of Bau was a sea of colours today as people from all walks of life marked the end of the mourning period for the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi.
In a traditional ceremony known as the vakataraisulu held at
village green, the wife of the former vice-president of Fiji, Adi Lusiana
Tuivanuavou removed the black attire she'd worn over the past 100 nights symbolising
the end of her mourning.
She was accompanied by Adi Kakua Mara, daughter of the late
president of Fiji and Turaga Tui Nayau, Ratu Kamisese Mara.
The day ended with merrymaking and a traditional feast.
Meanwhile the taboo on the traditional fishing ground around
Bau waters was lifted on Thursday.
The former vice-president of Fiji was accorded a State
funeral and was laid to rest at the Sautabu on Bau Island in October last year.