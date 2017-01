/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM THE Fiji U21 netball team has secured the third spot at the Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series.

This after they defeated Samoa in the third and fourth play-off at the Vodafone Arena in Suva this afternoon.

The final score was 48 � 42.

The clash for the second and first place between Australia and New Zealand will be played at 6:40pm.