Water tanks to ease intermittent water supply

Update: 3:53PM THE Catholic Women's League Northern branch has embarked on their first project this year raising more than $3300 to buy water tanks.
The group
met in Savusavu last night and raised funds to help ease intermittent water
supply at the catechist?s training centre in Navesi.
National
president Selina Lee Wah said the catechists who do the work of the church
deserve the assistance.
"We have
set our target to $6000 and will buy water pipes as well to help with the
supply of water," she said.