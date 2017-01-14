Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Water tanks to ease intermittent water supply

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 3:53PM THE Catholic Women's League Northern branch has embarked on their first project this year raising more than $3300 to buy water tanks.

The group met in Savusavu last night and raised funds to help ease intermittent water supply at the catechist?s training centre in Navesi.

National president Selina Lee Wah said the catechists who do the work of the church deserve the assistance.

"We have set our target to $6000 and will buy water pipes as well to help with the supply of water," she said.








