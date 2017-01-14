Fiji Time: 7:51 PM on Saturday 14 January

Public consultation still in progress on qoliqoli fees

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 3:45PM THE Ministry of Fisheries has not completed public consultation over the proposed changes of the qoliqoli access fees.

Minister responsible Semi Koroilavesau said his team has yet to cover Lau, Kadavu and part of Yasawa.

"Once this is completed, then the new qoliqoli access fees will be effective," he said.

FACT FILE - Proposed Fees

Tier 1 - $50 - $100 for artisanal or small scale fishers and women fishers - Shrimp, Kai, Prawn, Crab Octopus and Kaikoso

Tier 2 - $1000 for commercial fisherman - Gillnet, Divers, Spearfishes and or having earned from $10,000.00

Tier 3 - $3000 for large commercial fisherman having more than one boat and or more than five crew

Tier 4 - $5000 for live rock,live coral and live fish aquarium collection.








