Public consultation still in progress on qoliqoli fees

Update: 3:45PM THE Ministry of Fisheries has not completed public consultation over the proposed changes of the qoliqoli access fees.
Minister
responsible Semi Koroilavesau said his team has yet to cover Lau, Kadavu and
part of Yasawa.
"Once this
is completed, then the new qoliqoli access fees will be effective," he said.
FACT FILE - Proposed
Fees
Tier 1 - $50 - $100 for
artisanal or small scale fishers and women fishers - Shrimp, Kai, Prawn, Crab
Octopus and Kaikoso
Tier 2 - $1000 for
commercial fisherman - Gillnet, Divers, Spearfishes and or having earned from
$10,000.00
Tier 3 - $3000 for large
commercial fisherman having more than one boat and or more than five crew
Tier 4 - $5000 for live
rock,live coral and live fish aquarium collection.