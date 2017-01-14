Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fuel and LPG prices increase

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 3:34PM CONSUMERS are expected to fork out more money on fuel from tomorrow as the increase in price comes into effect.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya today announced new prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG products, based on the latest review of prices by the Fiji Commerce Commission. 

There is an increase in fuel and LPG prices.

A Government statement said the increase in refined petroleum product prices for the review period of October - December 2016 are attributed:

(i)         declining global inventory levels;

(ii)        higher demands for refined petroleum for this quarter; and

(iii)       strengthening of the trading currency (US dollar).

The new prices for fuel and LPG will come into effect from tomorrow.








