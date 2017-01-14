National tuberculosis manual launch

Update: 3:09PM THE 4th Edition of National TB Manual will also be launched next week to complement the opening of refurbished Sigatoka Hospital laboratory.
The new manual now contains emerging issues in TB control and
elimination including TB-HIV and TB-Diabetes co-infections, Multidrug-resistant
tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and how to effectively respond to patients needs before
and after natural or manmade disasters.
The manual will be useful for TB clinicians, doctors
and nurses in hospitals and health centres, allied health staff, Civil Society
Organisations (CSO) as well as medical and nursing students.
The launch will take place on Monday, January 16,
2017.