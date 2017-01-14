National tuberculosis manual launch

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:09PM THE 4th Edition of National TB Manual will also be launched next week to complement the opening of refurbished Sigatoka Hospital laboratory.

The new manual now contains emerging issues in TB control and elimination including TB-HIV and TB-Diabetes co-infections, Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and how to effectively respond to patients needs before and after natural or manmade disasters.

The manual will be useful for TB clinicians, doctors and nurses in hospitals and health centres, allied health staff, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) as well as medical and nursing students.

The launch will take place on Monday, January 16, 2017.