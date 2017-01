/ Front page / News

Update: 3:03PM A STREET dweller is the latest victim on our roads.

This after the 41-year-old was involved in an alleged hit and run incident at the Makoi traffic light this morning.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed this saying two vehicles were involved in the accident.

"At the moment we can only confirm that a private car and a taxi were involved through an eye witness," Ms Naisoro said.

She said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.