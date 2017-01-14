Student wins $700 in essay competition

Update: 2:42PM WE humans are causing climate change and yes we can reduce the effects of climate change by using our natural resources.
This was a line in the essay of Year 12 student of Adi Maopa Secondary School
Ilisapeci Koto who was announced the winner of the Solar Pacific Nokero essay
contest at the Tanoa Plaza in Suva last night.
In receiving the award the 19-year-old said she was grateful for the award and
hoped people in the region will realize the impacts of climate change.
"I am much honoured to be receiving this award because this is for a good
cause in recognizing the effects of climate change and what it is doing to our
environment and villages," she said.
Meanwhile Solar Pacific Fiji Chairperson, Mere Samisoni said getting young
thinkers involved in this kind of competition would benefit the individuals and
also the country in the future.
The four schools that took part in the competition were Niusawa Secondary
School, Baker Memorial School, Nuku Secondary School and Adi Maopa Secondary
School.
The winner received $700 cash while the two runners got $300 cash each with all
other 13 entries receiving $50.
The essay
competition was organized by Solar Pacific Fiji Limited for sixth and seventh
formers with four schools selected to take part from each of the four divisions.