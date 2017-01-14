Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Saturday 14 January

Student wins $700 in essay competition

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 2:42PM WE humans are causing climate change and yes we can reduce the effects of climate change by using our natural resources.

This was a line in the essay of Year 12 student of Adi Maopa Secondary School Ilisapeci Koto who was announced the winner of the Solar Pacific Nokero essay contest at the Tanoa Plaza in Suva last night.

In receiving the award the 19-year-old said she was grateful for the award and hoped people in the region will realize the impacts of climate change.

"I am much honoured to be receiving this award because this is for a good cause in recognizing the effects of climate change and what it is doing to our environment and villages," she said.

Meanwhile Solar Pacific Fiji Chairperson, Mere Samisoni said getting young thinkers involved in this kind of competition would benefit the individuals and also the country in the future.

The four schools that took part in the competition were Niusawa Secondary School, Baker Memorial School, Nuku Secondary School and Adi Maopa Secondary School.

The winner received $700 cash while the two runners got $300 cash each with all other 13 entries receiving $50.

The essay competition was organized by Solar Pacific Fiji Limited for sixth and seventh formers with four schools selected to take part from each of the four divisions.








