Parliamentary forum to begin tomorrow

Update: 2:35PM THE Fijian Parliament will host the 25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola, Sigatoka from tomorrow.
According
to the Fiji Parliament the forum was a loosely-structured and non-exclusive
forum of national parliamentarians.
�It acts to
promote greater regional identification and cooperation,� a statement said.
Particular
focus would be placed on cooperation for the further advancement of peace,
freedom, democracy, and prosperity.
About 250 participants from 23 member countries are expected
to attend.