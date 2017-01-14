Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Parliamentary forum to begin tomorrow

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 2:35PM THE Fijian Parliament will host the 25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola, Sigatoka from tomorrow.

According to the Fiji Parliament the forum was a loosely-structured and non-exclusive forum of national parliamentarians.

�It acts to promote greater regional identification and cooperation,� a statement said.

Particular focus would be placed on cooperation for the further advancement of peace, freedom, democracy, and prosperity.

About 250 participants from 23 member countries are expected to attend.








