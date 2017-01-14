Fiji Time: 7:51 PM on Saturday 14 January

Meeting to resolve lease renewal

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 2:21PM MINISTRY of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan met with farmers in Nawaicoba, Nadi this morning to help iron out lease renewal issues faced by growers.

The visit concluded Mr Karan's three-day visit to the Western Division.

He had met with industry stakeholders and spoke with farmers about proposed reforms within the industry.

Mr Kumar said all stakeholders and institutions associated with the sugar industry need to work together to address issues affecting farmers.

He said more focus would be placed on Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) field officers and their work with various cane belt areas.








