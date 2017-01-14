Refurbished Sigatoka lab to open next week

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM THE refurbished Sigatoka hospital laboratory will be officially opened next Monday.

Officiating at the opening will be the Republic of Korea's Speaker of National Assembly, Sye-kyun Chung and the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor.

A government statement confirmed the $60,000 lab is designed in line with the standards of Fiji Laboratory Quality Management Systems.

The refurbishment of the entire laboratory and the establishment of a tuberculosis (TB) microscopy space will foster the delivery of more efficient health services at the Sigatoka hospital.

This project has been made possible through the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through the Capacity Strengthening of Tuberculosis (TB) Control Services in Fiji programme.