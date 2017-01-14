Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Courtesy visit by seasonal work employer

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 1:46PM A NEW ZEALAND employer under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme is in the country to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries through their labour mobility scheme.

Representative of Pinoli Limited Karen Juniisi yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate. 

The company is well known for their produce of pine nuts and is based in Marlborough, New Zealand.  Their pine nuts produce is mainly supplied within New Zealand and are exported to Europe.

Mr Usamate highlighted that the employer began recruiting Fijians in 2016 and is here again this year for more employment opportunities in New Zealand.

 �Pinoli Limited recruited six workers last year respectively from the Western and Central Division of Fiji to engage in planting, harvesting and pruning and they are now planning to recruit eight (8) more workers this year,� Mr Usamate said.

 Ms Juniisi said Fijian workers are strong and committed to their work and this is evident through their performance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)