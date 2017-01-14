Courtesy visit by seasonal work employer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment Jone Usamate meets with New Zealand Employer Karen Juniisi of Pinoli LImited New Zealand. Picture:

Update: 1:46PM A NEW ZEALAND employer under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme is in the country to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries through their labour mobility scheme.

Representative of Pinoli Limited Karen Juniisi yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate.

The company is well known for their produce of pine nuts and is based in Marlborough, New Zealand. Their pine nuts produce is mainly supplied within New Zealand and are exported to Europe.

Mr Usamate highlighted that the employer began recruiting Fijians in 2016 and is here again this year for more employment opportunities in New Zealand.

�Pinoli Limited recruited six workers last year respectively from the Western and Central Division of Fiji to engage in planting, harvesting and pruning and they are now planning to recruit eight (8) more workers this year,� Mr Usamate said.

Ms Juniisi said Fijian workers are strong and committed to their work and this is evident through their performance.