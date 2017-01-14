Model structure for dairy farmers

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:34PM THE Agriculture Ministry is planning a model structure at the Koronivia Research Station for dairy farmers.

The Ministry will be working in collaboration with the New Zealand government to initiate the structure by mid-June.

Assistant Permanent Secretary, Uraia Waibuta said the intended structure would be designed to suit Fiji in terms of it being cost effective, available easily and could be easily adopted by farmers.

"We have to build our technology and our designs around what the farmers have in the country. We can't just bring in highly designed dairy farming methods from NZ and set it up in Fiji with the understanding that nobody will adopt it," Mr Waibuta.

"We know that before we have to hand milk the cows but that days are gone now. We know that ten milking cows are not efficient anymore but that is how agriculture is in the country for the farmers."

The structure will be designed in an effort to lure more farmers into the dairy industry and increase local milk production and will be made possible under the Fiji/NZ Diary Development program.