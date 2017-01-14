Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Model structure for dairy farmers

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Update: 1:34PM THE Agriculture Ministry is planning a model structure at the Koronivia Research Station for dairy farmers.

The Ministry will be working in collaboration with the New Zealand government to initiate the structure by mid-June.

Assistant Permanent Secretary, Uraia Waibuta said the intended structure would be designed to suit Fiji in terms of it being cost effective, available easily and could be easily adopted by farmers.

"We have to build our technology and our designs around what the farmers have in the country. We can't just bring in highly designed dairy farming methods from NZ and set it up in Fiji with the understanding that nobody will adopt it," Mr Waibuta.

"We know that before we have to hand milk the cows but that days are gone now. We know that ten milking cows are not efficient anymore but that is how agriculture is in the country for the farmers."

The structure will be designed in an effort to lure more farmers into the dairy industry and increase local milk production and will be made possible under the Fiji/NZ Diary Development program.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)