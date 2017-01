/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Friends and family of Fiji Chess player Russell John Simson Taloga watch on as his coffin is taken for burial after the church service this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:24PM FIJI Chess player Russell John Simpson Taloga was laid to rest at the Vatuwaqa Cemetery in Suva today.

The funeral church service was held at the Naveiwakau Methodist Church in Valelevu.

Taloga drowned last Sunday while swimming with his cousins in the Nakavu River in Navua.

He became the first 2017 drowning victim in the country.