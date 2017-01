/ Front page / News

Update: 12:25PM RENWICK road in Suva will be closed from this afternoon and is expected to reopen again to the public tomorrow afternoon.

The Fiji Roads Authority in a statement is advising travellers in Central Suva that Renwick Road will be closed from the corner of Ellery Street to Greig Street from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow January 15, 2017.

The closure is to allow installation works for a pedestrian crossing on Renwick Road.

Motorists are requested to use alternative routes in the city.