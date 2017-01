/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ajay Nand is the new Auditor General. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:05PM AJAY Nand the former Manager Internal Audit at the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) is Fiji's new Auditor General.

President of the Republic of Fiji Jioji Konrote in accordance with section 151 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, and on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission appointed Mr Nand as the Auditor-General.

Mr Nand is due to commence work as the Auditor-General next week on Monday, January 16, 2017.