Ministry lacks machine operators

THE Ministry of Agriculture is lacking machine operators and this creates a backlog in work requested by farmers around the country.

This was confirmed by Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh after a talanoa session with farmers at Waidalice, Tailevu, on Thursday.

"The farmers who raised the issue were talking about pending work. Because our machinery is subsidised, most of the farmers prefer to come to the Ministry of Agriculture rather than going to private operators for work such as land clearing and preparation," Mr Singh said.

"So we are looking to hire operators, but we have not been able to get enough interest, we have advertised for about 20 positions and we have only received about 11 applications so there is also a lack of operators I think in the market.

"A backlog emanates from the demand in the farming sector. Everyone is coming to us to use our machinery and it will take time for us to meet the demands."

Mr Singh said farmers usually booked the machinery for up to 12 hours and sometimes asked for more time once the machine was on the field.

"This sort of things add to the backlog and is an issue for other farmers waiting, but once we hire our operators and get more machines next year, we would be able to ease the pressure of the farmers."