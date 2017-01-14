/ Front page / News

FARM access roads could cost the Agriculture Ministry up to $80,000 to build so we need to be assured that the investment will bring productive returns, says Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh.

Mr Singh was responding to issues raised by members of the Rama Krishna Mission Land farming group during a handover ceremony at Waidalice in Tailevu on Thursday. The farmers requested assistance in accessing their farms and said the current road conditions made it difficult for the farmers to meet their harvest orders on time.

"The farm roads issue was also discussed in the Northern Division last week and Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has told us that it can cost the Government $80,000 to create a farm road, which will not even be a gravel road," Mr Singh said.

"We can go around the country and there are a lot of farmers requesting the same assistance, so it's very important for us to see where this investment will bring returns."

Mr Singh said farmers who were assisted by the ministry needed to be responsible for the infrastructure and services granted to their communities.

"Once we put the farm roads and infrastructure there, it is the expectation from the ministry that the farming community and the farmers will look after the drainage systems and the farm roads because the ministry will not be able to come back and keep these roads and drainage systems alive for the future," he said.

"Most importantly, we want to see that when we put in infrastructure, we see increased production so that we can go back and request the Ministry of Economy, based on evidence, that once we put a road here, we have seen the doubling and tripling of production and therefore this is a very good investment."